United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 15 3 6 51 46 23 Pittsburgh 12 3 8 44 28 11 Charleston 11 4 10 43 32 22 Louisville 11 4 7 40 40 26 Bethlehem Steel 10 10 6 36 44 32 Indy 10 7 6 36 30 27 Ottawa 10 10 5 35 24 29 New York Red Bulls II 9 7 8 35 52 42 Nashville 9 6 8 35 21 16 North Carolina 8 9 6 30 34 30 Charlotte 7 9 8 29 30 37 Tampa Bay 7 10 6 27 31 33 Penn 6 9 8 26 27 31 Richmond 6 15 3 21 23 49 Atlanta 2 3 12 7 16 22 46 Toronto II 2 17 3 9 21 49 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 16 6 2 50 42 27 Orange County 14 6 5 47 49 24 Phoenix 13 6 5 44 45 28 Sacramento 12 7 7 43 31 28 Portland II 12 10 3 39 42 39 Reno 10 5 8 38 37 29 Saint Louis 9 7 8 35 31 28 San Antonio 9 7 7 34 28 29 Swope Park Rangers 9 9 7 34 34 42 Fresno 8 9 9 33 35 28 OKC Energy 9 12 5 32 33 39 Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24 LA Galaxy II 7 12 5 26 43 46 Las Vegas 7 12 5 26 33 51 Rio Grande Valley 3 9 11 20 21 28 Seattle II 5 14 2 17 23 41 Tulsa 2 11 10 16 23 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 15

Indy 3, North Carolina 2

Ottawa 2, Richmond 0

Saint Louis 2, Sacramento 1

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 1

Portland II 2, San Antonio 1

Thursday, August 16

Bethlehem Steel 2, Toronto II 0

Saturday, August 18

Indy 0, Ottawa 0, tie

Charlotte 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie

Richmond 3, Penn 2

Cincinnati 3, Charleston 0

Nashville 0, Louisville 0, tie

OKC Energy 4, Rio Grande Valley 2

Fresno 1, Saint Louis 0

Real Monarchs 3, Tulsa 2

LA Galaxy II 4, Sacramento 1

Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 0

Sunday, August 19

Reno 3, Swope Park Rangers 3, tie

Seattle II at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21

North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Orange County at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Richmond, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Penn at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

