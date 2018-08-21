United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|15
|3
|6
|51
|46
|23
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|8
|44
|28
|11
|Charleston
|11
|4
|10
|43
|32
|22
|Louisville
|11
|4
|7
|40
|40
|26
|Bethlehem Steel
|10
|10
|6
|36
|44
|32
|Indy
|10
|7
|6
|36
|30
|27
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|7
|9
|36
|54
|44
|Ottawa
|10
|10
|5
|35
|24
|29
|Nashville
|9
|6
|8
|35
|21
|16
|North Carolina
|8
|9
|7
|31
|36
|32
|Charlotte
|7
|9
|8
|29
|30
|37
|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|6
|27
|31
|33
|Penn
|6
|9
|8
|26
|27
|31
|Richmond
|6
|15
|3
|21
|23
|49
|Atlanta 2
|3
|12
|7
|16
|22
|46
|Toronto II
|2
|17
|3
|9
|21
|49
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs
|16
|6
|2
|50
|42
|27
|Orange County
|14
|6
|5
|47
|49
|24
|Phoenix
|13
|6
|5
|44
|45
|28
|Sacramento
|12
|7
|7
|43
|31
|28
|Portland II
|13
|10
|3
|42
|46
|40
|Reno
|10
|5
|8
|38
|37
|29
|Saint Louis
|9
|7
|8
|35
|31
|28
|San Antonio
|9
|7
|7
|34
|28
|29
|Swope Park Rangers
|9
|9
|7
|34
|34
|42
|Fresno
|8
|9
|9
|33
|35
|28
|OKC Energy
|9
|12
|5
|32
|33
|39
|Colorado Springs
|9
|13
|4
|31
|28
|24
|LA Galaxy II
|7
|12
|5
|26
|43
|46
|Las Vegas
|7
|12
|5
|26
|33
|51
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|9
|11
|20
|21
|28
|Seattle II
|5
|15
|2
|17
|24
|45
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|10
|16
|23
|49
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Indy 3, North Carolina 2
Ottawa 2, Richmond 0
Saint Louis 2, Sacramento 1
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 1
Portland II 2, San Antonio 1
Bethlehem Steel 2, Toronto II 0
Indy 0, Ottawa 0, tie
Charlotte 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie
Richmond 3, Penn 2
Cincinnati 3, Charleston 0
Nashville 0, Louisville 0, tie
OKC Energy 4, Rio Grande Valley 2
Fresno 1, Saint Louis 0
Real Monarchs 3, Tulsa 2
LA Galaxy II 4, Sacramento 1
Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 0
Reno 3, Swope Park Rangers 3, tie
Portland II 4, Seattle II 1
North Carolina 2, New York Red Bulls II 2, tie
Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Indy, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Portland II, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Indy at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Richmond, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Penn at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.