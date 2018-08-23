United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|16
|3
|6
|54
|51
|24
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|9
|45
|29
|12
|Louisville
|12
|4
|7
|43
|43
|26
|Charleston
|11
|4
|10
|43
|32
|22
|Bethlehem Steel
|11
|10
|6
|39
|46
|32
|Indy
|11
|7
|6
|39
|33
|29
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|7
|9
|36
|54
|44
|Ottawa
|10
|11
|5
|35
|24
|31
|Nashville
|9
|6
|8
|35
|21
|16
|North Carolina
|8
|9
|7
|31
|36
|32
|Charlotte
|7
|10
|8
|29
|30
|40
|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|7
|28
|32
|34
|Penn
|6
|9
|8
|26
|27
|31
|Richmond
|6
|15
|3
|21
|23
|49
|Atlanta 2
|3
|13
|7
|16
|23
|51
|Toronto II
|2
|18
|3
|9
|23
|52
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs
|16
|6
|2
|50
|42
|27
|Orange County
|15
|6
|5
|50
|52
|26
|Phoenix
|14
|6
|5
|47
|49
|28
|Sacramento
|12
|7
|7
|43
|31
|28
|Portland II
|13
|11
|3
|42
|48
|43
|Reno
|10
|5
|8
|38
|37
|29
|Saint Louis
|9
|7
|8
|35
|31
|28
|San Antonio
|9
|8
|7
|34
|28
|33
|Swope Park Rangers
|9
|9
|7
|34
|34
|42
|Fresno
|8
|9
|9
|33
|35
|28
|OKC Energy
|9
|12
|5
|32
|33
|39
|Colorado Springs
|9
|13
|4
|31
|28
|24
|LA Galaxy II
|7
|12
|6
|27
|44
|47
|Las Vegas
|7
|12
|5
|26
|33
|51
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|9
|12
|21
|22
|29
|Seattle II
|5
|15
|2
|17
|24
|45
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|10
|16
|23
|49
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Bethlehem Steel 2, Ottawa 0
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2 1
Indy 3, Toronto II 2
Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie
Louisville 3, Charlotte 0
Orange County 3, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, San Antonio 0
Rio Grande Valley 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie
Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Indy at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Richmond, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Penn at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Toronto II at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Toronto II, 8 p.m.
Richmond at Indy, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Reno at Fresno, 10 p.m.
Saint Louis at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 11 a.m.
Penn at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.