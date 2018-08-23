Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

August 23, 2018 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 16 3 6 54 51 24
Pittsburgh 12 3 9 45 29 12
Louisville 12 4 7 43 43 26
Charleston 11 4 10 43 32 22
Bethlehem Steel 11 10 6 39 46 32
Indy 11 7 6 39 33 29
New York Red Bulls II 9 7 9 36 54 44
Ottawa 10 11 5 35 24 31
Nashville 9 6 8 35 21 16
North Carolina 8 9 7 31 36 32
Charlotte 7 10 8 29 30 40
Tampa Bay 7 10 7 28 32 34
Penn 6 9 8 26 27 31
Richmond 6 15 3 21 23 49
Atlanta 2 3 13 7 16 23 51
Toronto II 2 18 3 9 23 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 16 6 2 50 42 27
Orange County 15 6 5 50 52 26
Phoenix 14 6 5 47 49 28
Sacramento 12 7 7 43 31 28
Portland II 13 11 3 42 48 43
Reno 10 5 8 38 37 29
Saint Louis 9 7 8 35 31 28
San Antonio 9 8 7 34 28 33
Swope Park Rangers 9 9 7 34 34 42
Fresno 8 9 9 33 35 28
OKC Energy 9 12 5 32 33 39
Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24
LA Galaxy II 7 12 6 27 44 47
Las Vegas 7 12 5 26 33 51
Rio Grande Valley 3 9 12 21 22 29
Seattle II 5 15 2 17 24 45
Tulsa 2 11 10 16 23 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 22

Bethlehem Steel 2, Ottawa 0

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2 1

Indy 3, Toronto II 2

Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Louisville 3, Charlotte 0

Orange County 3, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, San Antonio 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Saturday, August 25

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Richmond, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Penn at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28

Toronto II at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 29

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 31

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 1

Richmond at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Saint Louis at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 11 a.m.

Penn at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.

