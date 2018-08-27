Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

August 27, 2018 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 17 3 6 57 53 25
Louisville 13 4 7 46 49 26
Pittsburgh 12 3 9 45 29 12
Charleston 11 4 11 44 36 26
Bethlehem Steel 12 10 6 42 48 33
Indy 11 7 7 40 34 30
New York Red Bulls II 9 7 10 37 58 48
Ottawa 10 12 5 35 24 33
Nashville 9 7 8 35 22 18
North Carolina 9 9 7 34 42 34
Penn 7 9 8 29 29 31
Charlotte 7 11 8 29 32 46
Tampa Bay 7 11 7 28 33 36
Richmond 6 16 3 21 23 55
Atlanta 2 3 13 8 17 24 52
Toronto II 2 18 3 9 23 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 17 6 2 53 46 27
Phoenix 15 6 5 50 53 28
Orange County 15 7 5 50 52 28
Sacramento 13 7 7 46 33 29
Portland II 13 11 3 42 48 43
Reno 10 6 8 38 38 31
Saint Louis 10 7 8 38 34 30
Swope Park Rangers 10 9 7 37 36 43
OKC Energy 10 12 5 35 36 39
San Antonio 9 9 7 34 29 35
Fresno 8 9 10 34 37 30
Colorado Springs 9 14 4 31 28 28
LA Galaxy II 7 13 6 27 44 51
Las Vegas 7 12 6 27 35 53
Rio Grande Valley 4 9 12 24 24 29
Seattle II 5 16 2 17 24 48
Tulsa 2 12 10 16 25 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 22

Bethlehem Steel 2, Ottawa 0

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2 1

Indy 3, Toronto II 2

Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Louisville 3, Charlotte 0

Orange County 3, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, San Antonio 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Saturday, August 25

Indy 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Louisville 6, Richmond 0

New York Red Bulls II 4, Charleston 4, tie

North Carolina 6, Charlotte 2

Penn 2, Ottawa 0

Bethlehem Steel 2, Nashville 1

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1

OKC Energy 3, Seattle II 0

Saint Louis 3, Tulsa 2

Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 1

Real Monarchs 4, LA Galaxy II 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Orange County 0

Phoenix 4, Colorado Springs 0

Sacramento 2, Reno 1

Fresno 2, Las Vegas 2, tie

Tuesday, August 28

Toronto II at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 29

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 31

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 1

Richmond at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Saint Louis at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 11 a.m.

Penn at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.

