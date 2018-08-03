United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 3 5 44 41 22 Charleston 10 3 8 38 31 19 Pittsburgh 10 3 7 37 25 10 Louisville 10 4 5 35 32 20 New York Red Bulls II 9 6 8 35 48 36 Indy 9 7 4 31 25 23 Ottawa 9 9 3 30 21 26 Nashville 8 6 6 30 18 15 Charlotte 7 8 7 28 30 34 Bethlehem Steel 7 9 6 27 35 30 North Carolina 7 8 5 26 30 27 Tampa Bay 7 9 5 26 31 31 Penn 6 7 8 26 25 27 Richmond 5 12 3 18 20 41 Atlanta 2 3 11 6 15 21 44 Toronto II 1 15 3 6 20 46 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 14 5 2 44 35 21 Orange County 11 6 5 38 40 19 Phoenix 11 5 5 38 36 23 Reno 10 4 7 37 33 24 Sacramento 10 5 7 37 26 21 Portland II 10 9 3 33 37 34 Swope Park Rangers 9 7 6 33 30 35 San Antonio 8 5 7 31 23 23 Fresno 7 7 9 30 33 25 Colorado Springs 8 12 4 28 25 22 Saint Louis 6 6 8 26 23 25 OKC Energy 6 11 5 23 23 33 Las Vegas 6 9 5 23 30 42 LA Galaxy II 5 11 5 20 36 42 Rio Grande Valley 3 6 11 20 18 21 Seattle II 4 13 2 14 20 37 Tulsa 1 9 10 13 19 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 1

Portland II 2, Orange County 2, tie

Pittsburgh 3, Richmond 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Friday, August 3

New York Red Bulls II 2, Penn 1

Ottawa 2, Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, August 4

Bethlehem Steel at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Indy at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland II, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 8

Bethlehem Steel at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 9

Fresno at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 10

Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 11

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Penn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Toronto II, 7:30 p.m.

