United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 3 6 45 42 23 Pittsburgh 11 3 7 40 26 10 Charleston 10 3 9 39 31 19 Louisville 10 4 5 35 32 20 New York Red Bulls II 9 6 8 35 48 36 Indy 9 7 4 31 25 23 Nashville 8 6 7 31 19 16 Ottawa 9 9 3 30 21 26 Bethlehem Steel 8 9 6 30 38 30 Charlotte 7 8 7 28 30 34 North Carolina 7 8 6 27 30 27 Tampa Bay 7 9 5 26 31 31 Penn 6 7 8 26 25 27 Richmond 5 13 3 18 20 44 Atlanta 2 3 11 6 15 21 44 Toronto II 1 16 3 6 20 47 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 14 5 2 44 35 21 Orange County 12 6 5 41 42 20 Sacramento 11 5 7 40 27 21 Phoenix 11 5 5 38 36 23 Reno 10 4 7 37 33 24 San Antonio 9 5 7 34 25 24 Portland II 10 9 3 33 37 34 Swope Park Rangers 9 8 6 33 31 37 Colorado Springs 9 12 4 31 27 22 Fresno 7 8 9 30 33 26 Saint Louis 7 6 8 29 25 25 Las Vegas 7 9 5 26 31 42 OKC Energy 6 12 5 23 23 35 LA Galaxy II 5 12 5 20 37 44 Rio Grande Valley 3 7 11 20 18 22 Seattle II 4 14 2 14 20 39 Tulsa 1 9 10 13 19 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 1

Portland II 2, Orange County 2, tie

Pittsburgh 3, Richmond 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Friday, August 3

New York Red Bulls II 2, Penn 1

Ottawa 2, Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, August 4

Bethlehem Steel 3, Richmond 0

Charleston 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Toronto II 0

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Colorado Springs 2, OKC Energy 0

Saint Louis 2, Seattle II 0

San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Orange County 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

Las Vegas 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Sacramento 1, Fresno 0

Sunday, August 5

Phoenix at Portland II, 3 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 8

Bethlehem Steel at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 9

Fresno at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 10

Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 11

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Penn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Toronto II, 7:30 p.m.

