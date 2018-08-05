United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|3
|6
|45
|42
|23
|Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|7
|40
|26
|10
|Charleston
|10
|3
|9
|39
|31
|19
|Louisville
|10
|4
|6
|36
|34
|22
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|6
|8
|35
|48
|36
|Indy
|9
|7
|5
|32
|27
|25
|Nashville
|8
|6
|7
|31
|19
|16
|Ottawa
|9
|9
|3
|30
|21
|26
|Bethlehem Steel
|8
|9
|6
|30
|38
|30
|Charlotte
|7
|8
|7
|28
|30
|34
|North Carolina
|7
|8
|6
|27
|30
|27
|Tampa Bay
|7
|9
|5
|26
|31
|31
|Penn
|6
|7
|8
|26
|25
|27
|Richmond
|5
|13
|3
|18
|20
|44
|Atlanta 2
|3
|11
|6
|15
|21
|44
|Toronto II
|1
|16
|3
|6
|20
|47
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs
|14
|5
|2
|44
|35
|21
|Orange County
|12
|6
|5
|41
|42
|20
|Phoenix
|12
|5
|5
|41
|40
|24
|Sacramento
|11
|5
|7
|40
|27
|21
|Reno
|10
|4
|7
|37
|33
|24
|San Antonio
|9
|5
|7
|34
|25
|24
|Portland II
|10
|10
|3
|33
|38
|38
|Swope Park Rangers
|9
|8
|6
|33
|31
|37
|Colorado Springs
|9
|12
|4
|31
|27
|22
|Fresno
|7
|8
|9
|30
|33
|26
|Saint Louis
|7
|6
|8
|29
|25
|25
|Las Vegas
|7
|9
|5
|26
|31
|42
|OKC Energy
|6
|12
|5
|23
|23
|35
|LA Galaxy II
|5
|12
|5
|20
|37
|44
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|7
|11
|20
|18
|22
|Seattle II
|4
|14
|2
|14
|20
|39
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|10
|13
|19
|42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Portland II 2, Orange County 2, tie
Pittsburgh 3, Richmond 0
Swope Park Rangers 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie
New York Red Bulls II 2, Penn 1
Ottawa 2, Tampa Bay 0
Bethlehem Steel 3, Richmond 0
Charleston 0, North Carolina 0, tie
Pittsburgh 1, Toronto II 0
Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Colorado Springs 2, OKC Energy 0
Saint Louis 2, Seattle II 0
San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1
Orange County 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
Las Vegas 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Sacramento 1, Fresno 0
Phoenix 4, Portland II 1
Indy 2, Louisville 2, tie
Bethlehem Steel at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Fresno at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Portland II at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Orange County at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.
Penn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Toronto II, 7:30 p.m.
