United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|14
|3
|6
|48
|43
|23
|Real Monarchs
|15
|6
|2
|47
|39
|25
|Orange County
|13
|6
|5
|44
|46
|23
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|7
|43
|28
|11
|Sacramento
|12
|5
|7
|43
|29
|22
|Charleston
|11
|3
|10
|43
|32
|19
|Phoenix
|12
|6
|5
|41
|43
|28
|Louisville
|11
|4
|6
|39
|40
|26
|Reno
|10
|5
|7
|37
|34
|26
|Portland II
|11
|10
|3
|36
|40
|38
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|7
|8
|35
|52
|42
|Nashville
|9
|6
|7
|34
|21
|16
|San Antonio
|9
|6
|7
|34
|27
|27
|Bethlehem Steel
|9
|10
|6
|33
|42
|32
|Swope Park Rangers
|9
|9
|6
|33
|31
|39
|Indy
|9
|7
|5
|32
|27
|25
|Saint Louis
|8
|6
|8
|32
|29
|26
|Colorado Springs
|9
|13
|4
|31
|28
|24
|Ottawa
|9
|10
|4
|31
|22
|29
|North Carolina
|8
|8
|6
|30
|32
|27
|Fresno
|7
|9
|9
|30
|34
|28
|OKC Energy
|8
|12
|5
|29
|29
|37
|Charlotte
|7
|9
|7
|28
|30
|37
|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|6
|27
|31
|33
|Las Vegas
|7
|10
|5
|26
|32
|46
|Penn
|6
|8
|8
|26
|25
|28
|LA Galaxy II
|6
|12
|5
|23
|39
|45
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|8
|11
|20
|19
|24
|Richmond
|5
|14
|3
|18
|20
|45
|Seattle II
|5
|14
|2
|17
|23
|41
|Atlanta 2
|3
|12
|7
|16
|22
|46
|Tulsa
|2
|10
|10
|16
|21
|46
|Toronto II
|2
|16
|3
|9
|21
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Bethlehem Steel 3, Charlotte 0
Charleston 0, Tampa Bay 0, tie
OKC Energy 3, Tulsa 0
Real Monarchs 2, Reno 1
LA Galaxy II 2, Fresno 1
Louisville 6, New York Red Bulls II 4
Nashville 2, Ottawa 0
Charleston 1, Atlanta 2 0
North Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 0
OKC Energy 3, Real Monarchs 2
Portland II 2, Swope Park Rangers 0
Saint Louis 4, Las Vegas 1
Tulsa 2, Colorado Springs 1
Seattle II 3, San Antonio 2
Orange County 4, Phoenix 3
Sacramento 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Pittsburgh 2, Bethlehem Steel 1
Cincinnati 1, Penn 0
Toronto II 1, Richmond 0
North Carolina at Indy, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Toronto II, 7 p.m.
Indy at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Penn at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Fresno, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Reno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Seattle II at Portland II, 5 p.m.
