Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 touches all-time high

TOKYO (AP) —Asian shares were mixed today, as some markets were cheered by bullish sentiments on Wall Street despite concerns about an ongoing trade dispute with China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent to finish at 22,362.55. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 percent to 6,266.00. South Korea’s Kospi was up nearly 0.2 percent at 2,274.33. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent to 27,816.15, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7 percent to 2,715.90, erasing some of the gains from the previous day. Shares were higher in Thailand and the Philippines.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 5.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,862.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 63.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,822.29. The Nasdaq composite added 38.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,859.17. The Russell 2000 picked up 19.35 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,718.05. Its last all-time high was set June 20.

BRAZIL-ECONOMY

Brazil’s real below $0.25 amid uncertainty ahead of election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s currency is falling against the U.S. dollar, continuing a slide fueled by uncertainty ahead of presidential elections.

The real (ray-AL’) fell below $0.25 on Tuesday. It has lost about 20 percent of its value against the American currency in the past year. The last time it was so weak against the dollar was in early 2016.

Part of the slide can be attributed to the dollar’s strength against many currencies. But Brazil’s economy has also struggled to bounce back from a protracted recession, and it’s unclear who will win the October presidential election.

A poll released Monday showed far-right Congressman Jair (JY’-ur) Bolsonaro maintaining his lead if former President Luiz Inacio da Silva is barred from the race, as expected. Investors tend to prefer a center-right candidate, former Gov. Geraldo Alckmin.

FACEBOOK-INVESTIGATION

Facebook takes down 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook has identified and banned more accounts engaged in misleading political behavior ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.

The social network said Tuesday that it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for “coordinated inauthentic behavior” that included the sharing of political material.

Facebook has significantly stepped up policing of its platform since last year, when it acknowledged that Russian agents successfully ran political influence operations on Facebook aimed at swaying the 2016 presidential election.

The social network said it had not concluded its review of the material and declined to say how or why the state-backed actors were behaving the way they did.

Facebook said the actions to remove the pages, groups and accounts Tuesday morning were the result of four investigations — three involving Iran, and one involving Russia.

MICROSOFT-RUSSIAN HACKING

FBI aware of hack political found by Microsoft

UNDATED (AP) — The FBI says it’s aware of actions taken by Microsoft to take down fake websites that parroted those of U.S. political organizations.

Microsoft on Tuesday blamed a hacking group tied to the Russian government for creating the fake sites that mimicked two American conservative think tanks, as well as websites belonging to the U.S. Senate.

Microsoft says there’s no evidence the sites were used for hacking attacks, but it said the same group previously used similar fake sites to infect computers, spy on people and steal sensitive information.

The FBI said Tuesday that it’s working to make U.S. tech companies more effective at protecting their platforms.

The agency didn’t provide any specifics about Microsoft’s discovery or whether it’s working with the company to combat the hacking group.

NEW CITY-LAWSUIT

Bid to create new city in Georgia triggers a federal lawsuit

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Lawyers for the city of Stockbridge, Georgia, claim in a federal lawsuit that a plan to carve off parts of the city to form a new, wealthier, whiter city impairs its citizens’ right to vote and harms the city’s ability to pay municipal bond obligations.

The lawsuit was filed Monday against the state of Georgia, Gov. Nathan Deal and other state officials. It comes just days after Capital One Public Funding — one of the nation’s largest issuers of municipal bonds — filed a similar lawsuit seeking to stop the referendum to create the new city of Eagles Landing from moving forward as planned in November.

Deal signed legislation in May allowing for the creation of Eagles Landing, in part from land currently in Stockbridge. The new city’s formation must first be approved by local voters, and a referendum is planned for November’s midterm elections. Stockbridge residents outside the proposed new city won’t get a vote.

If created, Eagles Landing would take approximately one third of Stockbridge’s residents and about half of its tax revenue.

JETS-DEF JAM-MARVEL

New sound, new look: Jets strike deals with Def Jam, Marvel

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have announced partnerships with Def Jam Recordings and Marvel Entertainment to enhance game-day experiences for fans at MetLife Stadium this season.

Def Jam will create a Jets anthem that will be played during home games and be part of the team’s pregame ritual as it takes the field. A video series featuring Def Jam artists and Jets players is also being produced. The first episode show safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye visiting rapper Jadakiss’ studio in Yonkers, New York.

The Jets’ deal with Marvel Entertainment will include Marvel-themed features for fans at the stadium. That includes a “Green Out” for the Jets’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 21, highlighted by a Hulk-themed bobblehead and a 16-page Hulk vs. Thor comic book written by Marvel Comics contributor Fabian Nicieza, who’s a Jets fan and New Jersey native.

Marvel will also produce an eight-page, digital comic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jets’ Super Bowl win over the Colts.

