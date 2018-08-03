Update on the latest sports

MLB SCHEDULE

Baez ties career high with 23rd homer, Cubs beat Padres 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Baez tied his career high with his 23rd home run and took over the National League lead with 84 RBIs, helping the Chicago Cubs defeat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Friday.

Jose Quintana, now 10-7, allowed one run and four hits in six innings, leaving with a 3-1 lead.

Pedro Strop nearly wasted a 5-2 advantage, allowing two runs before striking out pinch-hitter Austin Hedges with a man on for his sixth save.

MLB NEWS

Indians activate Miller from DL, designate McAllister

UNDATED (AP) — Andrew Miller has been activated by the Cleveland Indians after missing two months because of inflammation in his right knee.

Miller, who was on the 60-day disabled list, has been out since May 26. The left-hander also missed time this season with a strained left hamstring.

Miller, a key part of Cleveland’s bullpen since being acquired in 2016, is 1-3 with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 14 appearances.

Right-hander Zach McAllister, who has spent parts of the last eight seasons with the Indians, was designated for assignment Friday.

The Indians also announced outfielder Tyler Naquin underwent right hip surgery on Thursday and is expected to resume baseball activities in 6 to 10 weeks.

In other baseball news:

— The Tampa Bay Rays have placed recently acquired outfielder Tommy Pham on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right foot. Pham was hit on the foot by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney on Thursday. Tampa Bay obtained the 30-year-old and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation Tuesday from St. Louis for a trio of minor leaguers.

—The Mets have placed left-hander Steven Matz on the 10-day disabled list with a flexor pronator strain in his left arm. Matz and the team believe he will miss only one start. An MRI revealed no structural damage.

— Jung Ho Kang, who finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has undergone season-ending surgery on his left wrist. The team says the surgery on the 31-year-old infielder was performed Friday in Pittsburgh.

NFL-NEWS

Jets LB Donahue gets suspended sentence for Montana DUI

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue received a three-month suspended sentence and was fined $1,000 for a DUI crash in his hometown of Billings, Montana. The Billings Gazette reports Donahue pleaded guilty Friday through his attorney and was sentenced at the same Municipal Court hearing.

Donahue also pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving while intoxicated for causing a wrong-way crash in February that injured four people in the Lincoln Tunnel under the Hudson River.

In other NFL news:

—The Patriots have signed free agent receiver Eric Decker in hopes of adding depth to their receiving corps. The eight-year NFL veteran signed with New England on Friday after working out for the team earlier in the week.

—San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there’s growing concern about Joshua Garnett’s knee injury after the guard missed the last five practices of training camp. Garnett missed all of 2017 following surgery on the same right knee. The team says he banged knees with a teammate last week.

— Detroit Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington has returned to practice. The Lions removed Washington from the injured reserve/non-football injury list on Friday. He had 2 ½ sacks in 15 games with the Lions last season. The Lions also signed wide receiver Dom Williams and waived injured wide receiver Deontez Alexander.

— The Tennessee Titans have placed safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve and waived injured defensive lineman Connor Flagel. The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Laurence Gibson with tight end Phillip Supernaw passing his physical after being on the physically unable to perform list. Cyprien tore his left ACL on Wednesday and the Titans have been looking at potential replacements.

— The Pro Bowl is headed back to Orlando, Florida. The NFL announced Friday that the all-star game will be played Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets go on sale in the fall.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Smith says Ohio St AD aware of 2015 allegations

UNDATED (AP) — Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith says Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith knew about 2015 domestic violence allegations against him.

In an interview with Columbus radio station 97.1 The Fan, Smith says he “made mistakes” but didn’t threaten his ex-wife Courtney as she contends.

Smith’s interview came shortly after coach Urban Meyer tweeted a statement saying he knew about the allegations and followed proper reporting protocols. He says he misspoke when he told reporters last week that he hadn’t known about it.

Meyer is on paid leave while Ohio State investigates the issue.

In other college football news:

—Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says defensive lineman Josh Paschal has a malignant melanoma on his right foot. Stoops says the sophomore recently had lesions removed from the bottom of the foot and was awaiting results from another procedure. Pascal had 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss as a freshman. Stoops also says offensive line coach John Schlarman is dealing with an unspecified health issue.

— North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says USC transfer tight end Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games. Angeline redshirted in 2016, then left the Trojans roughly a month into last season. The 6-foot-7 Angeline is a former four-star prospect out of Pennsylvania.

— Louisville says top returning receiver Jaylen Smith “is doing well” after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound senior had the procedure hours before the Cardinals began fall practice and is expected to make a full recovery. Smith had career highs of 60 receptions for 980 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

— LSU coach Ed Orgeron says guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The suspension of the 6-foot-4, 314-pound Ingram comes as players report for the first practices of fall camp this weekend.

NBA NEWS

Hawks sign C Alex Len, who spent last 5 years with Suns

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed center Alex Len.

The 7-foot-1 Ukrainian was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft by Phoenix, but he didn’t make much of an impact in five years with the Suns. This past season, he averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 69 games, including 13 starts.

Len’s best showing with the Suns came in 2015-16, when he started 46 games while averaging 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.

In other NBA news:

—The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed backup center Salah Mejri, who will join former Euro teammate and rookie third overall pick Luca Doncic. Mejri has spent the past three seasons in Dallas. The 32-year-old Tunisian will be one of the backups to DeAndre Jordan.

NHL NEWS

Skinner focused on Sabres, not contract after being traded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Forward Jeff Skinner says contract talks can wait while he focuses on familiarizing himself with his new teammates and surroundings after being traded to the Buffalo Sabres.

Skinner’s first priority is getting ready for the beginning of the season and a fresh start playing with the Sabres’ young core, led by center Jack Eichel.

Skinner was a three-time 30-goal-scorer and the NHL’s 2011 rookie of the year during his eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In other hockey news:

— The Ottawa Senators avoided salary arbitration with Mark Stone, signing the winger to a one-year, $7.35 million, while defenseman Cody Ceci was awarded $4.3 million for the coming season.

— The Dallas Stars have re-signed restricted free agent center Gemel Smith to a $720,000 contract for the 2018-19 season. Smith has played in parts of the last wo NHL seasons with the Stars.

LPGA-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Bogey-free Pornanong leads Women’s British Open after 2nd 67

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand is standing out at the Women’s British Open for more than just her pink golf ball.

The 97th-ranked player has yet to drop a shot in two straight rounds of 5-under 67. She has a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the year’s fourth major at 10 under.

First-round leader Minjee Lee is in a three-way tie for second.

Pornanong’s only top-10 finish at a major was a tie for seventh at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2014. Her last win was on the Asian Tour in January 2015 and she has only one top-10 finish all year.

