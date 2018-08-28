Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vanderbilt safety suspended for opener vs. MTSU after arrest

August 28, 2018 3:51 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt sophomore safety Zaire Jones has been suspended for the Commodores’ season opener with Middle Tennessee after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an off-duty police officer.

Coach Derek Mason said Tuesday that Jones will not be available Saturday night due to disciplinary reasons.

Jones was arrested Aug. 23 and released on $10,000 bond. According to a court affidavit, the native of Meridian, Mississippi, was trying to drive around a barricade near Vanderbilt Stadium hours before a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert when stopped by an off-duty police officer working security. Jones hit Charles Harrison’s left knee with the front corner of his car before parking nearby and being arrested.

The safety’s next court appearance is Sept. 21.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

