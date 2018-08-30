Listen Live Sports

Vikings wide receiver Jones charged with domestic assault

August 30, 2018 11:46 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and other counts after an argument and physical confrontation with his girlfriend.

Authorities say the incident happened early Tuesday at an Eagan hotel. Jones’ girlfriend told police he pushed and shoved her, interrupted her 911 call and smacked her phone out of her hand. The complaint says officers noticed rug burns, a scratch on her neck and a broken fingernail.

Jones also is charged with felony theft and a gross misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency call.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Jones.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Wednesday that the team was aware of the situation and gathering more information. After Minnesota wrapped up the preseason Thursday night with a 13-3 victory in Tennessee, coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings will discuss the situation Friday. NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

“We’re not happy about it,” Zimmer said.

The 25-year-old Jones spent last year on the Vikings’ practice squad and is vying for one of 53 roster spots. He’s suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

