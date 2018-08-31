Listen Live Sports

Villarreal loses to Girona at home, remains winless in Spain

August 31, 2018 6:31 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Villarreal’s struggles at the start of the Spanish league continued in a 1-0 home loss to Girona on Friday.

Cristhian Stuani scored shortly after halftime for the visitors, giving Villarreal its second loss in three matches.

Coming off a fifth-place finish last season, Villarreal opened with a 2-1 home loss to Real Sociedad, then drew Sevilla 0-0 in the second round.

Villarreal had a first-half goal disallowed for offside courtesy of VAR, which is making its Spanish league debut this season.

Girona also hadn’t won yet, having drawn with promoted Valladolid 0-0 and losing to Real Madrid 4-1.

Also, Eibar halted its two-match losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Real Sociedad.

Substitute Charles scored the winner with a header in stoppage time.

Sociedad has yet to win in five matches at Eibar’s Ipurua Stadium.

Getafe and promoted Valladolid played to a scoreless draw in Getafe’s Alfonso Perez Coliseum.

Defending champion Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only teams to open with consecutive victories. Madrid hosts Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday, while Barcelona faces promoted Huesca at Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

