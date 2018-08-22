Listen Live Sports

Vols’ Smith cleared for full contact as he resumes comeback

August 22, 2018 6:52 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has been cleared for full contact as he continues his comeback from blood clots in his lungs.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that Smith has been cleared.

Smith missed spring practice due to his blood clots . He earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors as a freshman last year.

Pruitt also said receiver Jauan Jennings is practicing at full speed after missing spring practice to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery. Jennings played just one game last year due to a wrist injury and missed spring practice after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Jennings was dismissed from the team in November but was reinstated later .

Tennessee opens the season Sept. 1 against No. 17 West Virginia at Charlotte, North Carolina.

