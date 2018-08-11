Listen Live Sports

Wade says if he plays, he'll be with Heat this season

August 11, 2018
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — If Dwyane Wade plays this season, it will be in a Miami Heat uniform.

It’s still a significant “if.”

Wade, speaking Saturday night during an appearance at the Jr. NBA World Championship, told reporters that he doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll make a decision on whether to return to the heat this season.

He did make clear, however, that the Heat are the only team he’s considering.

Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom would be entering their 16th seasons if they continue, remain unsigned with about six weeks left before the start of training camp. Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.

Wade said there is “no clock” on his decision. The Heat have indicated repeatedly they would like both Wade and Haslem back.

