Wayne Rooney scores twice, DC United beats Timbers 4-1

August 16, 2018 12:19 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored two goals and D.C. United beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Wednesday night to move out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. (6-9-6) won its third consecutive home game. Portland (10-5-7) has lost two straight after going unbeaten in its previous 15 matches.

Rooney, the English star who joined the Washington club in June, tied it at 1 in the 43rd minute by running past the defense for Yamil Asad’s through ball and rolling it by Jeff Attinella. Rooney bent in a free kick in the 68th for his third MLS goal.

Oniel Fisher and Darren Mattocks also scored for D.C. Samuel Armenteros scored for Portland.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored his first two goals since joining Los Angeles FC in a trade last week, helping the expansion team beat Real Salt Lake.

LAFC acquired the high-scoring forward from Minnesota United on Aug. 6.

LAFC (11-7-6) ended a five-game winless stretch, including two straight losses. Salt Lake (10-10-5) has just one win in its last six games, with three draws.

