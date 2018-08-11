Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com-Ellie Mae Classic Scores

August 11, 2018 9:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday
At TPC Stonebrae
Hayward, Calif.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70
Third Round
Trevor Cone 64-63-66—193
Sebastian Cappelen 64-66-64—194
Samuel Del Val 63-64-67—194
Josh Teater 64-62-68—194
Adam Long 63-66-66—195
Alex Prugh 64-60-72—196
Max Homa 68-65-64—197
Rico Hoey 65-67-65—197
Seth Fair 68-64-65—197
Seth Reeves 63-67-67—197
Andrew Novak 67-63-67—197
Brian Richey 67-68-63—198
Billy Kennerly 67-66-66—199
Conner Godsey 65-67-67—199
Joseph Bramlett 67-65-67—199
Cameron Champ 68-67-65—200
Andres Gonzales 69-66-65—200
Nick Rousey 66-68-66—200
Vince Covello 67-67-66—200
Cameron Davis 66-68-66—200
Tag Ridings 66-67-67—200
Maverick McNealy 68-65-67—200
Chris Thompson 66-65-69—200
Nick Hardy 64-67-69—200
Bhavik Patel 65-65-70—200
Steven Alker 69-65-67—201
Nate Lashley 67-67-67—201
Lee McCoy 67-67-67—201
Brandon Hagy 65-68-68—201
Sean Kelly 66-67-68—201
Ryan Brehm 65-67-69—201
Marcelo Rozo 74-62-66—202
Brandon Crick 67-69-66—202
Michael Buttacavoli 65-70-67—202
Nelson Ledesma 68-67-67—202
Taylor Montgomery 69-64-69—202
Mark Baldwin 66-67-69—202
Steven Ihm 69-64-69—202
Matt Harmon 64-66-72—202
Donald Constable 64-72-67—203
Dicky Pride 67-68-68—203
Brian Campbell 65-69-69—203
Cyril Bouniol 67-67-69—203
Frank Lickliter II 68-68-68—204
Daniel Chopra 68-68-68—204
Max Rottluff 69-66-69—204
Rafael Campos 71-64-69—204
John Chin 68-67-69—204
Brady Schnell 69-65-70—204
Carlos Ortiz 67-67-70—204
Vince India 68-64-72—204
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 66-66-72—204
Dawie van der Walt 66-66-72—204
Adam Webb 70-65-70—205
Edward Loar 65-70-70—205
Tom Whitney 69-67-70—206
Sepp Straka 70-65-71—206
Dalan Refioglu 67-69-71—207
Joey Garber 67-69-71—207
Curtis Thompson 69-66-72—207
Daniel Mazziotta 66-69-72—207
Jordan Niebrugge 68-68-72—208
Derek Ernst 70-66-72—208
Armando Favela 67-69-72—208
Hank Lebioda 66-70-72—208
Garrett Osborn 66-68-75—209

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington