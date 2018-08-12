Listen Live Sports

Web.com-Ellie Mae Classic Scores

August 12, 2018 9:19 pm
 
Sunday
At TPC Stonebrae
Hayward, Calif.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70
Final
Trevor Cone, $108,000 64-63-66-64—257
Josh Teater, $64,800 64-62-68-67—261
Chris Thompson, $40,800 66-65-69-64—264
Sebastian Cappelen, $21,750 64-66-64-71—265
Brandon Hagy, $21,750 65-68-68-64—265
Rico Hoey, $21,750 65-67-65-68—265
Adam Long, $21,750 63-66-66-70—265
Alex Prugh, $21,750 64-60-72-69—265
Seth Reeves, $21,750 63-67-67-68—265
Samuel Del Val, $14,400 63-64-67-72—266
Nate Lashley, $14,400 67-67-67-65—266
Andrew Novak, $14,400 67-63-67-69—266
Tag Ridings, $14,400 66-67-67-66—266
Cameron Davis, $10,200 66-68-66-67—267
Seth Fair, $10,200 68-64-65-70—267
Sean Kelly, $10,200 66-67-68-66—267
Taylor Mongomery, $10,200 69-64-69-65—267
Carlos Ortiz, $10,200 67-67-70-63—267
Andres Gonzales, $7,272 69-66-65-68—268
Max Homa, $7,272 68-65-64-71—268
Brian Richey, $7,272 67-68-63-70—268
Marcelo Rozo, $7,272 74-62-66-66—268
Brady Schnell, $7,272 69-65-70-64—268
Steven Alker, $4,933 69-65-67-68—269
Joseph Bramlett, $4,933 67-65-67-70—269
John Chin, $4,933 68-67-69-65—269
Vince India, $4,933 68-64-72-65—269
Billy Kennerly, $4,933 67-66-66-70—269
Bhavik Patel, $4,933 65-65-70-69—269
Brian Campbell, $3,740 65-69-69-67—270
Rafael Campos, $3,740 71-64-69-66—270
Cameron Champ, $3,740 68-67-65-70—270
Donald Constable, $3,740 64-72-67-67—270
Vince Covello, $3,740 67-67-66-70—270
Steven Ihm, $3,740 69-64-69-68—270
Conner Godsey, $3,135 65-67-67-72—271
Edward Loar, $3,135 65-70-70-66—271
Ryan Brehm, $2,708 65-67-69-71—272
Brandon Crick, $2,708 67-69-66-70—272
Nick Hardy, $2,708 64-67-69-72—272
Dicky Pride, $2,708 67-68-68-69—272
Mark Baldwin, $2,220 66-67-69-71—273
Joey Garber, $2,220 67-69-71-66—273
Nick Rousey, $2,220 66-68-66-73—273
Sepp Straka, $2,220 70-65-71-67—273
Cyril Bouniol, $1,751 67-67-69-71—274
Daniel Chopra, $1,751 68-68-68-70—274
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, $1,751 66-66-72-70—274
Matt Harmon, $1,751 64-66-72-72—274
Max Rottluff, $1,751 69-66-69-70—274
Dawie van der Walt, $1,751 66-66-72-70—274
Michael Buttacavoli, $1,751 65-70-67-72—274
Nelson Ledesma, $1,751 68-67-67-72—274
Maverick McNealy, $1,751 68-65-67-74—274
Hank Lebioda, $1,604 66-70-72-67—275
Lee McCoy, $1,604 67-67-67-74—275
Adam Webb, $1,604 70-65-70-70—275
Tom Whitney, $1,604 69-67-70-69—275
Derek Ernst, $1,566 70-66-72-68—276
Frank Lickliter II, $1,566 68-68-68-72—276
Jordan Niebrugge, $1,542 68-68-72-69—277
Dalan Refioglu, $1,542 67-69-71-70—277
Armando Favela, $1,524 67-69-72-70—278
Garrett Osborn, $1,512 66-68-75-71—280
Curtis Thompson, $1,500 69-66-72-75—282

