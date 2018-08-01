Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL). Activated OF Leonys Martin.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL). Optioned OF Kyle Tucker to Fresno.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Actiavted RHP Lance Lynn.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Shawn Kelley for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded INF Chase Simpson to Wichita for OF Hunter Clanin and a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Alex Gunn.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Brian Portelli.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Mike Hepple and RHP Brian Loconsole.

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Dadi Nicolas. Waived OL Alex Balducci.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Ottawa WR Seth Coate two games after testing positive for a banned substance, SARM LGD-4033 metabolite, under the drug policy of the league and the CFL Players’ Association.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with Binghamton (AHL) coach Mark Dennehy.

OLYMPIC SPORTS U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Bruce Mazur received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired an international roster spot from Colorado for the 2018 season for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Promoted Matthew Culp to athletic trainer.

COLLEGE of CHARLESTON — Named Ryan McEvoy athletic communications assistant.

FURMAN — Named Dru Duke tight ends coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Jenna Handshoe women’s lacrosse coach.

