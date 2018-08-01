Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL). Activated OF Leonys Martin.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL). Optioned OF Kyle Tucker to Fresno.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Actiavted RHP Lance Lynn.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Shawn Kelley for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Syracuse (IL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded INF Chase Simpson to Wichita for OF Hunter Clanin and a player to be named.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Alex Gunn.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Brian Portelli.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Mike Hepple and RHP Brian Loconsole.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Dadi Nicolas. Waived OL Alex Balducci.
CFL — Suspended Ottawa WR Seth Coate two games after testing positive for a banned substance, SARM LGD-4033 metabolite, under the drug policy of the league and the CFL Players’ Association.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with Binghamton (AHL) coach Mark Dennehy.
|OLYMPIC SPORTS
|U.S. Anti-Doping Agency
USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Bruce Mazur received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired an international roster spot from Colorado for the 2018 season for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.
BROWN — Promoted Matthew Culp to athletic trainer.
COLLEGE of CHARLESTON — Named Ryan McEvoy athletic communications assistant.
FURMAN — Named Dru Duke tight ends coach.
PRESBYTERIAN — Named Jenna Handshoe women’s lacrosse coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.