Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

MLB — Suspended Baltimore Orioles RHP Ruben Garcia 50-games without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Eddison Polonia 72-games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol and Washington Nationals OF Jonathan Pryor 76-games without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone all in violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL). Activated OF Leonys Martin.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL). Optioned OF Kyle Tucker to Fresno.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Actiavted RHP Lance Lynn. Signed RHPs Osiel Rodriguez and Jose Chambuco and SS Alexander Vargas to minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Brandon Kintzler. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Shawn Kelley for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded INF Chase Simpson to Wichita for OF Hunter Clanin and a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Alex Gunn.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Brian Portelli.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Mike Hepple and RHP Brian Loconsole.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory from the NFI list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the retirement of OL Jack Mewhort.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Don Becker to executive vice president of real estate development and strategic projects; George Paton to vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager; Eric Sugarman to vice president of sports medicine/head athletic trainer; Bob Hagan to vice president of football and media communications; Jeff Anderson to vice president of strategic and corporate communications; Theresa Baugus to MVC coach and manager; Luke Burson to manager of football information systems; John Dvorak to senior account executive; Michael Huiras to senior producer, live programming; Taylar Sievert to senior graphic designer; Nick Maurer to director, corporate partnerships; Stuart Morrow to senior account executive; Sam Newton to football communications manager; Craig Peters to senior editor; Kendall Peters to manager, sales and engagement analytics; Zach Royse to social media strategist; Genette Sekse to manager, engagement and sales analytics; Jordan Struck to studio operations manager; and Nate Vaughn to senior producer, original content. Announced pro scout Jeff Robinson has transitioned to youth football development manager.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Henry Poggi. Released WR Jordan Matthews.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WRs Brandon Tate and Michael Floyd and TE Michael Hoomanawanui. Added G Don Barclay.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Dadi Nicolas. Waived OL Alex Balducci.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Ottawa WR Seth Coate two games after testing positive for a banned substance, SARM LGD-4033 metabolite, under the drug policy of the league and the CFL Players’ Association. Fined Hamilton WR Jalen Saunders an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to the head area of an opponent who was on the ground.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with Binghamton (AHL) coach Mark Dennehy.

OLYMPIC SPORTS U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Bruce Mazur received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired an international roster spot from Colorado for the 2018 season for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Promoted Matthew Culp to athletic trainer.

COLLEGE of CHARLESTON — Named Ryan McEvoy athletic communications assistant.

DOANE — Named Malcolm Pearson defensive backs coach and John Reeves offensive line coach.

FURMAN — Named Dru Duke tight ends coach.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Nate Kopunek and Stephen Walmsley men’s assistant soccer coaches, Robert Flott goalkeepers coach, Emil Laursen student assistant coach and Kiera McCormack director of men’s soccer operations.

ST. NORBERT — Named Mike Wallerich interim baseball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Jenna Handshoe women’s lacrosse coach.

WAYNE STATE (MICH.) — Named Chris Calley wide receivers coach.

YALE — Named Lashay Banks women’s assistant basketball coach.

