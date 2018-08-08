Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Sports Transactions

August 8, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Craig Gentry to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister. Signed RHP Luis Sanchez to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 1B John Hicks on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled C Grayson Greiner from Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day DL. Released 3B Luis Valbuena. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent C Rene Rivera to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Shane Carle and LHP Max Fried on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Robert Stephenson from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Fields to the AZL Dodgers and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to Oklahoma City for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.

PHILADEPLHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 2B Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Designated OF Christopher Bostick for assignment. Reinstated 1B Josh Bell from the 10-day DL. Claimed LHP Buddy Boshers off waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Koda Glover from Syracuse.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released LHP Jayson Aquino.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Announced RHP Taylor Jordan signed with Fubon (PBL-China).

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Sebastian Murray.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Brennan Bernardino.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ozney Guillen and C Cyle Figueroa.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Miles Shuler.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded D Vytautas Andriuskevicius to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Brad Smith on loan from AFC Bournemouth (Premier League-England).

COLLEGE

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Samantha Davis and Andy Russo assistant trainers and Greylin Cleary, Quentin Mullen and Sara Steckman graduate assistant trainers.

IOWA — Suspended OT Alaric Jackson and DL Cedrick Lattimore one game.

