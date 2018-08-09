Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

August 9, 2018 12:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Craig Gentry to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tony Renda to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister. Signed RHP Luis Sanchez to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 1B John Hicks on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned LHP Daniel Stumpf to Toledo (IL). Recalled C Grayson Greiner and RHP Artie Lewicki from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Toledo.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day DL. Released 3B Luis Valbuena. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent C Rene Rivera to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 1B Viosergy Rosa to a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Shane Carle and LHP Max Fried on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned RHP Jason Hursh outright to Mississippi (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Robert Stephenson from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Fields to the AZL Dodgers and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to Oklahoma City for rehab assignments.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.

PHILADEPLHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 2B Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Designated OF Christopher Bostick for assignment. Reinstated 1B Josh Bell from the 10-day DL. Claimed LHP Buddy Boshers off waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Koda Glover from Syracuse.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released LHP Jayson Aquino.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Announced RHP Taylor Jordan signed with Fubon (PBL-China).

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Sebastian Murray.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Brennan Bernardino.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ozney Guillen and C Cyle Figueroa.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Josh Anthony and C Brian Mayer. Signed C/3B Audie Afenir.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Jess Amadee.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Quinn DiPasquale.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released LHP Austin Stephens. Signed LHP Jeff Dally and RHP Augie Gallardo.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Aaron Burns. Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Dr. Rick Celebrini director of sports medicine and performance.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Devin Harris to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Mike Basile.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Miles Shuler.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Brisly Estime from the practice roster.

HOCKEY
ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Brayden Low to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid on a year-and-a-half loan from FC Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded D Vytautas Andriuskevicius to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Brad Smith on loan from AFC Bournemouth (Premier League-England).

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed D Justin Fiddes.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Fined Peng Shuai $10,000 and suspended her six months, with $5,000 and three months suspended, and suspended the credentials of her coach, Bertrand Perret, three months for attempting to change her doubles partner at Wimbledon 2017.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Samantha Davis and Andy Russo assistant trainers and Greylin Cleary, Quentin Mullen and Sara Steckman graduate assistant trainers. Announced the retirement of equestrian coach Bob Story.

IOWA — Suspended OT Alaric Jackson and DL Cedrick Lattimore one game.

XAVIER, N.O. — Named Yhann Plummer men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington