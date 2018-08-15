Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated RHP George Kontos for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Christian Bergman from Tacoma (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred to the team from Fresno (PCL). Placed C Ruben Castro on the 7-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Jared Mortenson to Kansas City to complete an earlier trade.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Lucas Irvine to Sugar Land (Atlantic) to complete an earlier trade.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Jackson Pritchard.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Connor Olson.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Sean Bierman.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Harlan Miller. Waived-injured CB Lou Young III.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DL Albert Havili off waivers. Signed FB Sam Rogers. Designated DT Marquavius Lewis and Fb Zach Olstad on waived/injured list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Blaine Woodson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed WR DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston. Signed DL DeQuinton Osborne. Waived-injured WR Corey Brown and DL Paul Boyette.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Ben Ijalana on injured reserve. Signed OL Gino Gradkowski.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed DT Gabe Wright off waivers from Miami.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Tristan Blackmon to Phoenix (USL).

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach David Foley to become the women’s basketball coach at Saint Mary’s (Minn.).

CHOWAN — Named Luke Staatsas men’s assistant soccer coach.

LSU — Announced graduate QB Justin McMillan and junior QB Lowell Narcisse are leaving the football program.

