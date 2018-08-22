Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL. Claimed C Chris Rabago off waivers from Colorado and optioned him to Trenton (EL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino. Designated RHP Jose Taveras for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sonny Cortez.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Chad Martin.
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP Brendan Feldmann was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jordan Lennerton
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia. Released LHP Sean Bierman.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern and INF Derek Perry.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Hendry Rodriguez.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Anthony Critelli.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Doug Parrish.
USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
CENTENARY — Named Marcus Manning interim director of athletics and recreation.
FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.
WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.
