Western & Southern Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $5.67 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.87 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, def. Hyeon Chung, South Korea, 6-2, 6-3.

Third Round

Pablo Carreno Busta (13), Spain, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Women Second Round

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Caroline Garcia (6), France, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Sloane Stephens (3), United States, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Doubles Men Second Round

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (8), France, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 10-6.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Mercelo Melo (5), Brazil, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women Second Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (5), Czech Republic, 6-2, 5-2 retired.

Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.

