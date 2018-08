Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $5.67 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.87 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, def. Nick Kyrgios (15), Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-2.

David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, 6-2, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (10), Serbia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (5), Bulgaria, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

Advertisement

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 6-3.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Women Third Round

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Madison Keys (13), United States, def. Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Ashleigh Barty (16), Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Doubles Men Second Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (6), Hungary, def. Sam Querrey and Rajeev Ram, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 12-10.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Women Second Round

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Quarterfinals

Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (4), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.