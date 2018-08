Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $5.67 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.87 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Novak Djokovic (10), Serbia, def. Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Women Semifinals

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Mercelo Melo (5), Brazil, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-6

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (3), Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (6), Hungary, def. Feliciano and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (7), Colombia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, walkover.

Women Semifinals

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

