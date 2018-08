Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $5.67 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.87 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Hyeon Chung, South Korea, def. Jack Sock, United States, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios (15), Australia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (9).

David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-4.

Second Round

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Lucas Pouille (16), France, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Women First Round

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (16), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Allie Kiick, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Coco Vandeweghe, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-0.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Daria Kasatkina (12), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round

Caroline Garcia (6), France, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovokia, 6-3, 6-0.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4.

Doubles Men First Round

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Richard Gasquet and Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Sam Querrey and Rajeev Ram, United States, def. Steve Johnson and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Feliciano and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-7 (11), 6-4, 10-8.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.

Women First Round

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 4-4 retired.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Johanna Konta, Britain, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 6-1, 6-0.

Alizé Cornet, France, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Lauren Davis and Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-0. 6-1.

Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu (8), Romania, 7-5, 7-5.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (5), Czech Republic, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-4, 6-0.

Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Russia, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

