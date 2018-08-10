White Sox 1, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Encarnacion dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .229 a-Cabrera ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .239 1-Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Totals 31 0 5 0 3 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227 b-Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Palka dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .238 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Anderson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Moncada 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .219 LaMarre cf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Totals 29 1 5 1 2 11

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0 Chicago 000 000 001—1 5 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Encarnacion in the 4th. b-struck out for Delmonico in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Narvaez (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Lindor (39), Ramirez (30), Anderson (18), Moncada (21). HR_Palka (18), off Ramirez. RBIs_Palka (46). SB_Lindor 2 (19), Encarnacion (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramirez, Guyer 3, Kipnis); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, LaMarre). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Chicago 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 8 106 4.10 Perez 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 1.45 Ramirez, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.40 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon 8 4 0 0 2 5 106 2.61 Cedeno 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.38 Minaya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.55 Fry, W, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.58

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Minaya 1-0, Fry 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:46. A_18,772 (40,615).

