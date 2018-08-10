White Sox 1, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Encarnacion dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|a-Cabrera ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Guyer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|b-Engel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.238
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Moncada 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|LaMarre cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Encarnacion in the 4th. b-struck out for Delmonico in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Narvaez (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Lindor (39), Ramirez (30), Anderson (18), Moncada (21). HR_Palka (18), off Ramirez. RBIs_Palka (46). SB_Lindor 2 (19), Encarnacion (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramirez, Guyer 3, Kipnis); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, LaMarre). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Chicago 0 for 4.
GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|106
|4.10
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.45
|Ramirez, L, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|106
|2.61
|Cedeno
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.38
|Minaya
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.55
|Fry, W, 1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.58
Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Minaya 1-0, Fry 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:46. A_18,772 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.