Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 1, Indians 0

August 10, 2018 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Encarnacion dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .229
a-Cabrera ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .239
1-Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
b-Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Palka dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .238
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .285
Anderson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Moncada 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .219
LaMarre cf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Totals 29 1 5 1 2 11
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0
Chicago 000 000 001—1 5 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Encarnacion in the 4th. b-struck out for Delmonico in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Narvaez (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Lindor (39), Ramirez (30), Anderson (18), Moncada (21). HR_Palka (18), off Ramirez. RBIs_Palka (46). SB_Lindor 2 (19), Encarnacion (2).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramirez, Guyer 3, Kipnis); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, LaMarre). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Chicago 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 8 106 4.10
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 1.45
Ramirez, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.40
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon 8 4 0 0 2 5 106 2.61
Cedeno 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.38
Minaya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.55
Fry, W, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.58

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Minaya 1-0, Fry 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Scott Barry.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

T_2:46. A_18,772 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington