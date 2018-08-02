White Sox 6, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mondesi 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|b-Merrifield ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|d-Herrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.226
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Narvaez c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|c-Palka ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|L.Garcia cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Delmonico lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|a-Engel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|4
|12
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|031—4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|14x—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Delmonico in the 7th. b-homered for Duda in the 8th. c-homered for Davidson in the 8th. d-out on sacrifice fly for O’Hearn in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Phillips (2), Escobar (13), Abreu (32), A.Garcia (7), L.Garcia (7), Anderson (16). HR_Merrifield (6), off Cedeno; Abreu (17), off Adam; Palka (16), off Hammel. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (35), Herrera (15), Abreu (60), Narvaez (20), Anderson (44), Palka 3 (42). SB_Mondesi (9). CS_Delmonico (2). SF_Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi); Chicago 4 (Moncada 3, Davidson). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Chicago 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Anderson. FIDP_Anderson.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Phillips, Perez); Chicago 1 (L.Garcia, Moncada).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|104
|3.39
|Hill
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.46
|Adam, L, 0-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9
|5.81
|Hammel
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|6.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|94
|4.47
|Fry, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.32
|Minaya, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.29
|Cedeno, W, 1-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2.76
|Gomez, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.23
|Avilan, S, 1-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.69
Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-1, Hammel 2-2, Fry 2-0, Minaya 2-0, Cedeno 2-2, Gomez 1-0, Avilan 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.
T_2:52. A_19,682 (40,615).
