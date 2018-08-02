Listen Live Sports

White Sox 6, Royals 4

August 2, 2018 5:18 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mondesi 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Duda dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
b-Merrifield ph-dh 1 1 1 3 0 0 .297
Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Phillips cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .216
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
d-Herrera ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .267
Escobar ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .198
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .226
Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Abreu 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .263
A.Garcia rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Narvaez c 2 2 1 1 2 0 .287
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .224
c-Palka ph-dh 1 1 1 3 0 0 .242
L.Garcia cf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283
Delmonico lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .231
a-Engel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Anderson ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Totals 31 6 9 6 4 12
Kansas City 000 000 031—4 7 0
Chicago 000 100 14x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Delmonico in the 7th. b-homered for Duda in the 8th. c-homered for Davidson in the 8th. d-out on sacrifice fly for O’Hearn in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Phillips (2), Escobar (13), Abreu (32), A.Garcia (7), L.Garcia (7), Anderson (16). HR_Merrifield (6), off Cedeno; Abreu (17), off Adam; Palka (16), off Hammel. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (35), Herrera (15), Abreu (60), Narvaez (20), Anderson (44), Palka 3 (42). SB_Mondesi (9). CS_Delmonico (2). SF_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi); Chicago 4 (Moncada 3, Davidson). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Chicago 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Anderson. FIDP_Anderson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Phillips, Perez); Chicago 1 (L.Garcia, Moncada).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 9 104 3.39
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 5.46
Adam, L, 0-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 9 5.81
Hammel 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 6.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 7 5 2 2 2 4 94 4.47
Fry, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.32
Minaya, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.29
Cedeno, W, 1-0 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 9 2.76
Gomez, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.23
Avilan, S, 1-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.69

Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-1, Hammel 2-2, Fry 2-0, Minaya 2-0, Cedeno 2-2, Gomez 1-0, Avilan 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_2:52. A_19,682 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

