White Sox 6, Tigers 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sanchez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Moncada 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .218 Garcia rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Palka lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .239 1-LaMarre pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .272 Anderson ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .245 Delmonico 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Davidson dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Narvaez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Engel cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233 Totals 35 6 8 6 2 11

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .230 Iglesias ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .294 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Adduci 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .284 a-Rodriguez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .223 Reyes cf 4 2 1 0 0 2 .226 Totals 36 3 8 2 3 13

Chicago 000 000 060—6 8 2 Detroit 101 000 100—3 8 0

a-struck out for Adduci in the 8th.

1-ran for Palka in the 8th.

E_Moncada (18), Delmonico (5). LOB_Chicago 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Moncada (22), Palka 2 (14), Anderson (21), Reyes (3). RBIs_Moncada 2 (49), Garcia (31), Palka (51), Anderson 2 (55), Castellanos 2 (73). SB_Reyes (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Davidson 2); Detroit 5 (Martinez 2, Mahtook, McCann, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; Detroit 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Delmonico, Castellanos. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Delmonico).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 7 111 4.66 Gomez 1 2 1 0 0 3 27 4.72 Vieira, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.27 Fry, H, 13 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 27 3.98 Minaya 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.82 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fulmer 4 2-3 2 0 0 1 4 77 4.32 Alcantara 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.33 Stumpf, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.07 Jimenez, L, 4-3, H, 19 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 22 4.22 Greene, BS, 4-31 0 3 2 2 0 0 5 4.13 Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.93 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.34

Greene pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 2-0, Vieira 2-0, Alcantara 1-0, Greene 2-2, Wilson 1-0. WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:28. A_23,191 (41,297).

