White Sox 7, Royals 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .303 Gordon dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .238 Perez c 5 0 0 0 0 5 .235 Bonifacio lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .225 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .189 Herrera rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .243 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .213 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Totals 36 6 9 6 3 16

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Abreu 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .270 Palka dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238 A.Garcia rf 3 2 1 3 1 0 .235 Delmonico lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229 L.Garcia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Anderson ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .245 Narvaez c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .282 Engel cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Totals 32 7 10 7 4 9

Kansas City 060 000 000—6 9 0 Chicago 000 610 00x—7 10 1

E_Moncada (17). LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. HR_O’Hearn (4), off Lopez; Merrifield (8), off Lopez; Gordon (9), off Lopez; A.Garcia (14), off Fillmyer; Anderson (16), off Fillmyer; Narvaez (6), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (43), Gordon (32), O’Hearn 2 (10), A.Garcia 3 (30), Anderson 2 (51), Narvaez 2 (23). SB_Merrifield (27), Gordon (5). S_Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Perez 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Palka, A.Garcia 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Palka, Sanchez, Delmonico. LIDP_Mondesi.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fillmyer 3 7 6 6 1 3 75 4.57 Flynn, L, 3-4 3 2 1 1 2 2 38 4.06 Hammel 2 1 0 0 1 4 30 5.99 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 2 6 6 6 1 5 58 4.72 Santiago, W, 5-3 4 2 0 0 2 6 66 4.78 Gomez, H, 6 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.10 Cedeno, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.91 Avilan, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.52 Vieira, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.14 Fry, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.15

Lopez pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

Fillmyer pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Santiago 1-0, Cedeno 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:11. A_22,033 (40,615).

