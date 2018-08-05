Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 8, Rays 7

August 5, 2018 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 5 1 4 0
Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Bauers 1b-lf 2 1 0 0
Palka dh 5 1 1 2 Wendle 2b 3 2 3 2
A.Grcia rf 4 3 2 2 Cron ph-1b 2 1 1 0
Dlmnico lf 3 2 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 3
L.Grcia cf 3 0 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 1
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 4 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 2 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Garneau c 2 0 1 1 C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0
Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 10 8 Totals 36 7 11 6
Chicago 010 220 102—8
Tampa Bay 102 010 201—7

E_Garneau (1). DP_Chicago 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Delmonico (7), Cron (20), Kiermaier (5). HR_Palka (17), A.Garcia 2 (13), Wendle (6). SB_A.Garcia (1), Ti.Anderson (22), M.Smith (23). SF_Choi (1). S_L.Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Shields 6 5 4 2 4 6
Cedeno 0 2 2 2 1 0
Gomez BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Danish 1 1 0 0 0 0
Santiago W,4-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Wood 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3
Yarbrough 5 1-3 6 5 5 3 6
Castillo L,2-2 2 2 2 2 0 3

Cedeno pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

Advertisement

T_3:38. A_14,379 (42,735).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington