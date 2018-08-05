White Sox 8, Rays 7

|Chicago
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bauers 1b-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Palka dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Wendle 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Cron ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|L.Grcia cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|Chicago
|010
|220
|102—8
|Tampa Bay
|102
|010
|201—7
E_Garneau (1). DP_Chicago 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Delmonico (7), Cron (20), Kiermaier (5). HR_Palka (17), A.Garcia 2 (13), Wendle (6). SB_A.Garcia (1), Ti.Anderson (22), M.Smith (23). SF_Choi (1). S_L.Garcia (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Shields
|6
|5
|4
|2
|4
|6
|Cedeno
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gomez BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Danish
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santiago W,4-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Yarbrough
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Castillo L,2-2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
Cedeno pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:38. A_14,379 (42,735).
