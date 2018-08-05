White Sox 8, Rays 7

Chicago Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 5 1 4 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Bauers 1b-lf 2 1 0 0 Palka dh 5 1 1 2 Wendle 2b 3 2 3 2 A.Grcia rf 4 3 2 2 Cron ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Dlmnico lf 3 2 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 3 L.Grcia cf 3 0 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 1 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 2 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 1 1 C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 8 10 8 Totals 36 7 11 6

Chicago 010 220 102—8 Tampa Bay 102 010 201—7

E_Garneau (1). DP_Chicago 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Delmonico (7), Cron (20), Kiermaier (5). HR_Palka (17), A.Garcia 2 (13), Wendle (6). SB_A.Garcia (1), Ti.Anderson (22), M.Smith (23). SF_Choi (1). S_L.Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Shields 6 5 4 2 4 6 Cedeno 0 2 2 2 1 0 Gomez BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Danish 1 1 0 0 0 0 Santiago W,4-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Tampa Bay Wood 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 Yarbrough 5 1-3 6 5 5 3 6 Castillo L,2-2 2 2 2 2 0 3

Cedeno pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

Advertisement

T_3:38. A_14,379 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.