White Sox 8, Rays 7

August 5, 2018 5:03 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Sanchez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .270
Palka dh 5 1 1 2 0 4 .236
A.Garcia rf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .269
Delmonico lf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .232
L.Garcia cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .280
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Anderson ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .246
Garneau c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .500
c-Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Totals 35 8 10 8 5 12
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .299
Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .301
Bauers 1b-lf 2 1 0 0 3 2 .235
Wendle 2b 3 2 3 2 0 0 .292
a-Cron ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Choi dh 4 0 1 3 0 1 .230
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .189
Lowe lf-2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .381
b-C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .209
Totals 36 7 11 6 7 9
Chicago 010 220 102—8 10 1
Tampa Bay 102 010 201—7 11 0

a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Perez in the 7th. c-flied out for Garneau in the 8th.

E_Garneau (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Delmonico (7), Kiermaier (5), Cron (20). HR_A.Garcia (12), off Yarbrough; A.Garcia (13), off Yarbrough; Palka (17), off Castillo; Wendle (6), off Shields. RBIs_Palka 2 (44), A.Garcia 2 (26), L.Garcia (31), Anderson 2 (46), Garneau (1), Wendle 2 (33), Choi 3 (12), Kiermaier (17). SB_A.Garcia (1), Anderson (22), Smith (23). SF_Choi. S_L.Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sanchez 2, Anderson); Tampa Bay 5 (Duffy 2, Kiermaier, C.Gomez 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_L.Garcia. GIDP_A.Garcia, Sucre.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Bauers).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields 6 5 4 2 4 6 114 4.50
Cedeno 0 2 2 2 1 0 15 3.78
J.Gomez, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 5.79
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.54
Danish 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.60
Santiago, W, 4-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 5.42
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 43 3.22
Yarbrough 5 1-3 6 5 5 3 6 94 4.24
Castillo, L, 2-2 2 2 2 2 0 3 28 4.34

Cedeno pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Gomez 3-2, Fry 2-0, Danish 3-0, Santiago 1-0, Yarbrough 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:38. A_14,379 (42,735).

