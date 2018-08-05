White Sox 8, Rays 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Palka dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.236
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Delmonico lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|L.Garcia cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.246
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|c-Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|5
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Duffy 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Bauers 1b-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.235
|Wendle 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|a-Cron ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.230
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.189
|Lowe lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.381
|b-C.Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|7
|9
|Chicago
|010
|220
|102—8
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|102
|010
|201—7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Perez in the 7th. c-flied out for Garneau in the 8th.
E_Garneau (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Delmonico (7), Kiermaier (5), Cron (20). HR_A.Garcia (12), off Yarbrough; A.Garcia (13), off Yarbrough; Palka (17), off Castillo; Wendle (6), off Shields. RBIs_Palka 2 (44), A.Garcia 2 (26), L.Garcia (31), Anderson 2 (46), Garneau (1), Wendle 2 (33), Choi 3 (12), Kiermaier (17). SB_A.Garcia (1), Anderson (22), Smith (23). SF_Choi. S_L.Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sanchez 2, Anderson); Tampa Bay 5 (Duffy 2, Kiermaier, C.Gomez 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_L.Garcia. GIDP_A.Garcia, Sucre.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Bauers).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields
|6
|5
|4
|2
|4
|6
|114
|4.50
|Cedeno
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|3.78
|J.Gomez, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.79
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.54
|Danish
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.60
|Santiago, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|5.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|43
|3.22
|Yarbrough
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|94
|4.24
|Castillo, L, 2-2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|28
|4.34
Cedeno pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_J.Gomez 3-2, Fry 2-0, Danish 3-0, Santiago 1-0, Yarbrough 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:38. A_14,379 (42,735).
