White Sox 9, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Butera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|000—3
|Chicago
|000
|101
|70x—9
E_A.Escobar (9). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (32), A.Escobar (16), Ti.Anderson (20). 3B_Ti.Anderson (3). HR_J.Abreu (22), Delmonico (4). SB_L.Garcia (12), Ti.Anderson 2 (24). CS_Merrifield (7). SF_A.Gordon (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Junis
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hill L,1-4 H,10
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Adam BS,2
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Shields W,5-14
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
T.Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Junis (Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:57. A_24,556 (40,615).
