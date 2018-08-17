Listen Live Sports

White Sox 9, Royals 3

August 17, 2018 11:24 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .303
Gordon lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .236
Perez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Escobar ss 2 1 2 0 1 0 .208
Butera c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .184
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .219
Sanchez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .248
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .267
Davidson dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .227
A.Garcia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
L.Garcia rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Narvaez c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .278
Anderson ss 3 3 3 1 1 0 .247
Delmonico lf 4 1 2 5 0 0 .227
Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Totals 35 9 10 9 4 7
Kansas City 003 000 000—3 6 1
Chicago 000 101 70x—9 10 0

E_Escobar (9). LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (32), Escobar (16), Anderson (20). 3B_Anderson (3). HR_Abreu (22), off Adam; Delmonico (4), off Adam. RBIs_Merrifield (40), Gordon (30), Perez (60), Abreu 3 (76), Anderson (49), Delmonico 5 (16). SB_Anderson 2 (24), L.Garcia (12). CS_Merrifield (7). SF_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez 2); Chicago 3 (A.Garcia, Engel, L.Garcia). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Chicago 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Delmonico. GIDP_Butera.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 100 4.76
Hill, L, 1-4, H, 10 2-3 1 2 1 0 0 10 5.05
Adam, BS, 2-2 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 20 6.12
Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 25 6.54
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields, W, 5-14 7 6 3 3 2 5 101 4.39
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.23
Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.43

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Adam 2-2. HBP_Junis (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_24,556 (40,615).

