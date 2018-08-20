Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox manager Rick Renteria taken to hospital

August 20, 2018 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been taken to a hospital after complaining of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official says tests didn’t show any problems.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will serve as manager for Monday night’s one-game makeup in Minnesota before the teams travel to Chicago for a two-game series.

Renteria is in his third season as the White Sox manager.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson