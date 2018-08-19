Listen Live Sports

White Sox prospect Michael Kopech to make debut on Tuesday

August 19, 2018 3:58 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Touted pitching prospect Michael Kopech will make his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at home against Minnesota.

The White Sox announced the move on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Kopech is one of the top arms in Chicago’s loaded minor league system. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was acquired in the December 2016 trade that sent ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox.

Kopech is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 starts with Triple-A Charlotte this season. He has 170 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings.

Kopech’s fastball is consistently clocked in the upper 90s and occasionally hits 100 mph. He is rated No. 13 among MLB.com’s top 100 prospects.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

