Wings-Fever, Box

DALLAS (78)

Cambage 15-25 6-8 37, Davis 6-11 1-2 15, G.Johnson 1-4 2-4 5, Gray 4-7 0-0 9, Thornton 0-2 0-0 0, George 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-0 0-2 0, Romero 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 4-6 4-5 12. Totals 30-64 13-21 78.

INDIANA (84)

Achonwa 4-7 5-6 13, Dupree 6-13 0-1 12, Pondexter 7-10 2-2 18, Vivians 4-11 0-0 12, Wheeler 2-6 3-4 7, Alexander 0-2 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 3-10 3-5 10, Mavunga 1-3 0-0 2, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 31-67 15-20 84.

Dallas 25 14 20 19—78 Indiana 20 23 20 21—84

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-22 (Davis 2-6, Gray 1-3, G.Johnson 1-3, Cambage 1-3, Stevens 0-1, George 0-2, Hill 0-2, Romero 0-2), Indiana 7-20 (Vivians 4-10, Pondexter 2-3, K.Mitchell 1-4, Wheeler 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (Stevens, Cambage 9), Indiana 25 (Achonwa 5). Assists_Dallas 17 (Stevens, G.Johnson, Romero, Davis 3), Indiana 13 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Indiana 21. Technicals_Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second). A_5,981 (18,165).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.