With Davis Cup changes set, a remade Fed Cup could be next

August 24, 2018 9:32 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Fed Cup prize money will double to $7.5 million next year as the International Tennis Federation looks into how to change the format of the women’s team competition after already overhauling the men’s Davis Cup.

The ITF says Friday it intends to set up a 16-team, one-site Fed Cup tournament, similar to the new Davis Cup setup approved last week.

Already new for 2019 in the Fed Cup: adding third-set tiebreakers and allowing teams to carry five players instead of four.

The total Fed Cup prize money this year is $3.7 million.

