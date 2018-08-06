Listen Live Sports

Witsel leaves China to return to Europe to play for Dortmund

August 6, 2018 10:49 am
 
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Axel Witsel is joining Borussia Dortmund from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

The German club triggered the release clause in the Belgium midfielder’s contract to bring him back to Europe. He previously played for Standard Liege, Benfica and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Dortmund says Witsel has agreed to a four-year deal and the transfer should be confirmed this week.

The 29-year-old Witsel linked up with his new teammates in Switzerland, where Dortmund is preparing for the new Bundesliga season.

Witsel says “after the World Cup, it was my goal to move from China back to Europe.”

