Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Playoff Glance

August 23, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
First Round
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second Round
Thursday, Aug. 23

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Advertisement

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Semifinals
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-5)
Seattle vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 26: Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Atlanta vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA

Finals
(Best-of-5)

Thursday, Sept. 6: TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 12: TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Sept. 14: TBD, TBA

x-Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American