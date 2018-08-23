WNBA Playoff Glance

First Round Tuesday, Aug. 21

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second Round Thursday, Aug. 23

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Semifinals (x-if necessary) (Best-of-5) Seattle vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 26: Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Atlanta vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA

Finals (Best-of-5)

Thursday, Sept. 6: TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 12: TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Sept. 14: TBD, TBA

x-Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD, 8 p.m.

