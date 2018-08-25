Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WNBA Playoff Glance

August 25, 2018 12:47 pm
 
First Round
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second Round
Thursday, Aug. 23

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Semifinals
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-5)
Seattle vs. Phoenix

Sunday, Aug. 26: Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Atlanta vs. Washington

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA

Finals
(Best-of-5)

Thursday, Sept. 6: TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 12: TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Sept. 14: TBD, TBA

x-Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD, 8 p.m.

