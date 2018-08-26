WNBA Playoff Glance

|First Round
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
|Second Round
|Thursday, Aug. 23
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86
|Semifinals
|(x-if necessary)
|(Best-of-5)
|Seattle 1, Phoenix 0
Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA
Thursday, Sept. 6: TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 12: TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Sept. 14: TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD, 8 p.m.
