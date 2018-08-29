Listen Live Sports

World canoe body bans former Olympic champion for 4 years

August 29, 2018 11:56 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Canoe Federation has banned 2008 Olympic champion Inna Osypenko-Radomska for four years for refusing a doping test.

The canoe body says Osypenko-Radomska, who won medals at four straight Summer Games, refused to undergo an out-of-competition drug test.

The 35-year-old sprint kayaker won medals at each Olympics from 2004 to 2012 racing for Ukraine, including gold in K-1 500 meters in Beijing.

She then switched allegiance to Azerbaijan and won a K-1 200-meter bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The ICF’s general secretary Simon Toulson says: “A four year ban sends a clear message to all our athletes that they are expected to play by the rules.”

Osypenko-Radomska can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

