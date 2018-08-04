World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Scores

Saturday At Firestone CC (South) Akron, Ohio Purse: $10 million Yardage: 7,400; Par 70 Third Round Justin Thomas 65-64-67—196 Rory McIlroy 65-67-67—199 Ian Poulter 62-67-70—199 Jason Day 65-66-69—200 Marc Leishman 65-69-67—201 Kyle Stanley 63-68-70—201 Rickie Fowler 63-74-65—202 Jon Rahm 64-70-68—202 Louis Oosthuizen 68-66-69—203 Tommy Fleetwood 66-63-74—203 Patrick Cantlay 64-72-68—204 Brooks Koepka 66-70-68—204 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-67-69—204 Anirban Lahiri 65-70-69—204 Luke List 65-68-71—204 Si Woo Kim 64-68-72—204 Aaron Wise 67-71-67—205 Matt Kuchar 68-70-67—205 Webb Simpson 69-65-71—205 Tony Finau 68-66-71—205 HaoTong Li 66-67-72—205 Dustin Johnson 69-71-66—206 Sergio Garcia 70-69-67—206 Zach Johnson 69-70-67—206 Thorbjørn Olesen 71-67-68—206 Patrick Reed 66-70-70—206 Ross Fisher 67-68-71—206 Bubba Watson 71-69-67—207 Gary Woodland 67-71-69—207 Kevin Na 65-72-70—207 Phil Mickelson 66-69-72—207 Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-72—207 Tiger Woods 66-68-73—207 Wade Ormsby 69-71-68—208 Henrik Stenson 70-69-69—208 Alex Noren 70-73-66—209 Cameron Smith 70-70-69—209 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-70-69—209 Hideki Matsuyama 67-72-70—209 Daniel Berger 67-71-71—209 Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-70-73—209 Patton Kizzire 68-67-74—209 Adam Scott 68-75-67—210 Kevin Kisner 74-68-68—210 Emiliano Grillo 72-70-68—210 Paul Casey 68-71-71—210 Ryuko Tokimatsu 68-71-71—210 Russell Knox 67-70-73—210 Brandon Stone 71-74-66—211 Jordan Spieth 71-72-68—211 Kevin Chappell 71-72-68—211 Alexander Björk 69-71-71—211 Brian Harman 71-68-72—211 Pat Perez 68-70-73—211 Andrew Landry 70-67-74—211 Ted Potter, Jr. 70-66-75—211 Bryson DeChambeau 75-69-68—212 Brendan Steele 73-69-70—212 Francesco Molinari 70-72-70—212 Charley Hoffman 69-70-73—212 Austin Cook 73-69-71—213 Satoshi Kodaira 73-69-71—213 Xander Schauffele 69-73-72—214 Paul Dunne 71-68-75—214 Jhonattan Vegas 70-75-70—215 Byeong Hun An 68-72-75—215 Charl Schwartzel 71-72-74—217 Branden Grace 73-74-71—218 Shubhankar Sharma 72-79-72—223 Jaco Ahlers 68-79-77—224 Kodai Ichihara 73-74-78—225

