World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Scores

August 4, 2018 6:30 pm
 
1 min read
Saturday
At Firestone CC (South)
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
Third Round
Justin Thomas 65-64-67—196
Rory McIlroy 65-67-67—199
Ian Poulter 62-67-70—199
Jason Day 65-66-69—200
Marc Leishman 65-69-67—201
Kyle Stanley 63-68-70—201
Rickie Fowler 63-74-65—202
Jon Rahm 64-70-68—202
Louis Oosthuizen 68-66-69—203
Tommy Fleetwood 66-63-74—203
Patrick Cantlay 64-72-68—204
Brooks Koepka 66-70-68—204
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-67-69—204
Anirban Lahiri 65-70-69—204
Luke List 65-68-71—204
Si Woo Kim 64-68-72—204
Aaron Wise 67-71-67—205
Matt Kuchar 68-70-67—205
Webb Simpson 69-65-71—205
Tony Finau 68-66-71—205
HaoTong Li 66-67-72—205
Dustin Johnson 69-71-66—206
Sergio Garcia 70-69-67—206
Zach Johnson 69-70-67—206
Thorbjørn Olesen 71-67-68—206
Patrick Reed 66-70-70—206
Ross Fisher 67-68-71—206
Bubba Watson 71-69-67—207
Gary Woodland 67-71-69—207
Kevin Na 65-72-70—207
Phil Mickelson 66-69-72—207
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-72—207
Tiger Woods 66-68-73—207
Wade Ormsby 69-71-68—208
Henrik Stenson 70-69-69—208
Alex Noren 70-73-66—209
Cameron Smith 70-70-69—209
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-70-69—209
Hideki Matsuyama 67-72-70—209
Daniel Berger 67-71-71—209
Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-70-73—209
Patton Kizzire 68-67-74—209
Adam Scott 68-75-67—210
Kevin Kisner 74-68-68—210
Emiliano Grillo 72-70-68—210
Paul Casey 68-71-71—210
Ryuko Tokimatsu 68-71-71—210
Russell Knox 67-70-73—210
Brandon Stone 71-74-66—211
Jordan Spieth 71-72-68—211
Kevin Chappell 71-72-68—211
Alexander Björk 69-71-71—211
Brian Harman 71-68-72—211
Pat Perez 68-70-73—211
Andrew Landry 70-67-74—211
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-66-75—211
Bryson DeChambeau 75-69-68—212
Brendan Steele 73-69-70—212
Francesco Molinari 70-72-70—212
Charley Hoffman 69-70-73—212
Austin Cook 73-69-71—213
Satoshi Kodaira 73-69-71—213
Xander Schauffele 69-73-72—214
Paul Dunne 71-68-75—214
Jhonattan Vegas 70-75-70—215
Byeong Hun An 68-72-75—215
Charl Schwartzel 71-72-74—217
Branden Grace 73-74-71—218
Shubhankar Sharma 72-79-72—223
Jaco Ahlers 68-79-77—224
Kodai Ichihara 73-74-78—225

