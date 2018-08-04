World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At Firestone CC (South)
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $10 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
|Third Round
|Justin Thomas
|65-64-67—196
|Rory McIlroy
|65-67-67—199
|Ian Poulter
|62-67-70—199
|Jason Day
|65-66-69—200
|Marc Leishman
|65-69-67—201
|Kyle Stanley
|63-68-70—201
|Rickie Fowler
|63-74-65—202
|Jon Rahm
|64-70-68—202
|Louis Oosthuizen
|68-66-69—203
|Tommy Fleetwood
|66-63-74—203
|Patrick Cantlay
|64-72-68—204
|Brooks Koepka
|66-70-68—204
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-67-69—204
|Anirban Lahiri
|65-70-69—204
|Luke List
|65-68-71—204
|Si Woo Kim
|64-68-72—204
|Aaron Wise
|67-71-67—205
|Matt Kuchar
|68-70-67—205
|Webb Simpson
|69-65-71—205
|Tony Finau
|68-66-71—205
|HaoTong Li
|66-67-72—205
|Dustin Johnson
|69-71-66—206
|Sergio Garcia
|70-69-67—206
|Zach Johnson
|69-70-67—206
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|71-67-68—206
|Patrick Reed
|66-70-70—206
|Ross Fisher
|67-68-71—206
|Bubba Watson
|71-69-67—207
|Gary Woodland
|67-71-69—207
|Kevin Na
|65-72-70—207
|Phil Mickelson
|66-69-72—207
|Tyrrell Hatton
|68-67-72—207
|Tiger Woods
|66-68-73—207
|Wade Ormsby
|69-71-68—208
|Henrik Stenson
|70-69-69—208
|Alex Noren
|70-73-66—209
|Cameron Smith
|70-70-69—209
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|70-70-69—209
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67-72-70—209
|Daniel Berger
|67-71-71—209
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|66-70-73—209
|Patton Kizzire
|68-67-74—209
|Adam Scott
|68-75-67—210
|Kevin Kisner
|74-68-68—210
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-70-68—210
|Paul Casey
|68-71-71—210
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|68-71-71—210
|Russell Knox
|67-70-73—210
|Brandon Stone
|71-74-66—211
|Jordan Spieth
|71-72-68—211
|Kevin Chappell
|71-72-68—211
|Alexander Björk
|69-71-71—211
|Brian Harman
|71-68-72—211
|Pat Perez
|68-70-73—211
|Andrew Landry
|70-67-74—211
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|70-66-75—211
|Bryson DeChambeau
|75-69-68—212
|Brendan Steele
|73-69-70—212
|Francesco Molinari
|70-72-70—212
|Charley Hoffman
|69-70-73—212
|Austin Cook
|73-69-71—213
|Satoshi Kodaira
|73-69-71—213
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73-72—214
|Paul Dunne
|71-68-75—214
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-75-70—215
|Byeong Hun An
|68-72-75—215
|Charl Schwartzel
|71-72-74—217
|Branden Grace
|73-74-71—218
|Shubhankar Sharma
|72-79-72—223
|Jaco Ahlers
|68-79-77—224
|Kodai Ichihara
|73-74-78—225
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.