World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Scores

Friday At Firestone CC (South) Akron, Ohio Purse: $10 million Yardage: 7,400; Par 70 Second Round Ian Poulter 62-67—129 Tommy Fleetwood 66-63—129 Justin Thomas 65-64—129 Kyle Stanley 63-68—131 Jason Day 65-66—131 Si Woo Kim 64-68—132 Rory McIlroy 65-67—132 HaoTong Li 66-67—133 Luke List 65-68—133 Jon Rahm 64-70—134 Louis Oosthuizen 68-66—134 Tony Finau 68-66—134 Marc Leishman 65-69—134 Tiger Woods 66-68—134 Webb Simpson 69-65—134 Tyrrell Hatton 68-67—135 Patton Kizzire 68-67—135 Ross Fisher 67-68—135 Phil Mickelson 66-69—135 Anirban Lahiri 65-70—135 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-67—135 Patrick Reed 66-70—136 Brooks Koepka 66-70—136 Ted Potter, Jr. 70-66—136 Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-70—136 Patrick Cantlay 64-72—136 Rickie Fowler 63-74—137 Kevin Na 65-72—137 Andrew Landry 70-67—137 Russell Knox 67-70—137 Matt Kuchar 68-70—138 Pat Perez 68-70—138 Gary Woodland 67-71—138 Daniel Berger 67-71—138 Aaron Wise 67-71—138 Thorbjørn Olesen 71-67—138 Zach Johnson 69-70—139 Paul Dunne 71-68—139 Henrik Stenson 70-69—139 Ryuko Tokimatsu 68-71—139 Hideki Matsuyama 67-72—139 Brian Harman 71-68—139 Charley Hoffman 69-70—139 Paul Casey 68-71—139 Sergio Garcia 70-69—139 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-70—140 Wade Ormsby 69-71—140 Dustin Johnson 69-71—140 Bubba Watson 71-69—140 Byeong Hun An 68-72—140 Cameron Smith 70-70—140 Alexander Björk 69-71—140 Satoshi Kodaira 73-69—142 Emiliano Grillo 72-70—142 Francesco Molinari 70-72—142 Kevin Kisner 74-68—142 Xander Schauffele 69-73—142 Austin Cook 73-69—142 Brendan Steele 73-69—142 Kevin Chappell 71-72—143 Adam Scott 68-75—143 Alex Noren 70-73—143 Jordan Spieth 71-72—143 Charl Schwartzel 71-72—143 Bryson DeChambeau 75-69—144 Brandon Stone 71-74—145 Jhonattan Vegas 70-75—145 Kodai Ichihara 73-74—147 Jaco Ahlers 68-79—147 Branden Grace 73-74—147 Shubhankar Sharma 72-79—151

