World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Scores

August 3, 2018 7:08 pm
 
Friday
At Firestone CC (South)
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
Second Round
Ian Poulter 62-67—129
Tommy Fleetwood 66-63—129
Justin Thomas 65-64—129
Kyle Stanley 63-68—131
Jason Day 65-66—131
Si Woo Kim 64-68—132
Rory McIlroy 65-67—132
HaoTong Li 66-67—133
Luke List 65-68—133
Jon Rahm 64-70—134
Louis Oosthuizen 68-66—134
Tony Finau 68-66—134
Marc Leishman 65-69—134
Tiger Woods 66-68—134
Webb Simpson 69-65—134
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67—135
Patton Kizzire 68-67—135
Ross Fisher 67-68—135
Phil Mickelson 66-69—135
Anirban Lahiri 65-70—135
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-67—135
Patrick Reed 66-70—136
Brooks Koepka 66-70—136
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-66—136
Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-70—136
Patrick Cantlay 64-72—136
Rickie Fowler 63-74—137
Kevin Na 65-72—137
Andrew Landry 70-67—137
Russell Knox 67-70—137
Matt Kuchar 68-70—138
Pat Perez 68-70—138
Gary Woodland 67-71—138
Daniel Berger 67-71—138
Aaron Wise 67-71—138
Thorbjørn Olesen 71-67—138
Zach Johnson 69-70—139
Paul Dunne 71-68—139
Henrik Stenson 70-69—139
Ryuko Tokimatsu 68-71—139
Hideki Matsuyama 67-72—139
Brian Harman 71-68—139
Charley Hoffman 69-70—139
Paul Casey 68-71—139
Sergio Garcia 70-69—139
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-70—140
Wade Ormsby 69-71—140
Dustin Johnson 69-71—140
Bubba Watson 71-69—140
Byeong Hun An 68-72—140
Cameron Smith 70-70—140
Alexander Björk 69-71—140
Satoshi Kodaira 73-69—142
Emiliano Grillo 72-70—142
Francesco Molinari 70-72—142
Kevin Kisner 74-68—142
Xander Schauffele 69-73—142
Austin Cook 73-69—142
Brendan Steele 73-69—142
Kevin Chappell 71-72—143
Adam Scott 68-75—143
Alex Noren 70-73—143
Jordan Spieth 71-72—143
Charl Schwartzel 71-72—143
Bryson DeChambeau 75-69—144
Brandon Stone 71-74—145
Jhonattan Vegas 70-75—145
Kodai Ichihara 73-74—147
Jaco Ahlers 68-79—147
Branden Grace 73-74—147
Shubhankar Sharma 72-79—151

