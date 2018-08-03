World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Scores

|Friday
|At Firestone CC (South)
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $10 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
|Second Round
|Ian Poulter
|62-67—129
|Tommy Fleetwood
|66-63—129
|Justin Thomas
|65-64—129
|Kyle Stanley
|63-68—131
|Jason Day
|65-66—131
|Si Woo Kim
|64-68—132
|Rory McIlroy
|65-67—132
|HaoTong Li
|66-67—133
|Luke List
|65-68—133
|Jon Rahm
|64-70—134
|Louis Oosthuizen
|68-66—134
|Tony Finau
|68-66—134
|Marc Leishman
|65-69—134
|Tiger Woods
|66-68—134
|Webb Simpson
|69-65—134
|Tyrrell Hatton
|68-67—135
|Patton Kizzire
|68-67—135
|Ross Fisher
|67-68—135
|Phil Mickelson
|66-69—135
|Anirban Lahiri
|65-70—135
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-67—135
|Patrick Reed
|66-70—136
|Brooks Koepka
|66-70—136
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|70-66—136
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|66-70—136
|Patrick Cantlay
|64-72—136
|Rickie Fowler
|63-74—137
|Kevin Na
|65-72—137
|Andrew Landry
|70-67—137
|Russell Knox
|67-70—137
|Matt Kuchar
|68-70—138
|Pat Perez
|68-70—138
|Gary Woodland
|67-71—138
|Daniel Berger
|67-71—138
|Aaron Wise
|67-71—138
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|71-67—138
|Zach Johnson
|69-70—139
|Paul Dunne
|71-68—139
|Henrik Stenson
|70-69—139
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|68-71—139
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67-72—139
|Brian Harman
|71-68—139
|Charley Hoffman
|69-70—139
|Paul Casey
|68-71—139
|Sergio Garcia
|70-69—139
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|70-70—140
|Wade Ormsby
|69-71—140
|Dustin Johnson
|69-71—140
|Bubba Watson
|71-69—140
|Byeong Hun An
|68-72—140
|Cameron Smith
|70-70—140
|Alexander Björk
|69-71—140
|Satoshi Kodaira
|73-69—142
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-70—142
|Francesco Molinari
|70-72—142
|Kevin Kisner
|74-68—142
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73—142
|Austin Cook
|73-69—142
|Brendan Steele
|73-69—142
|Kevin Chappell
|71-72—143
|Adam Scott
|68-75—143
|Alex Noren
|70-73—143
|Jordan Spieth
|71-72—143
|Charl Schwartzel
|71-72—143
|Bryson DeChambeau
|75-69—144
|Brandon Stone
|71-74—145
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-75—145
|Kodai Ichihara
|73-74—147
|Jaco Ahlers
|68-79—147
|Branden Grace
|73-74—147
|Shubhankar Sharma
|72-79—151
