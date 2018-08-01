World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB x-Philadelphia 12 1 .923 — San Diego 7 5 .583 4½ Springfield 6 6 .500 5½ Washington 6 6 .500 5½ Orange County 5 7 .417 6½ New York 1 12 .077 11

x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18

San Diego 24, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, New York 13

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Championship Sunday, Aug. 5

No. 2 seed at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

