World TeamTennis Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB x-Philadelphia 12 1 .923 — San Diego 7 5 .583 4½ Springfield 7 6 .538 5 Washington 6 6 .500 5½ Orange County 5 8 .385 7 New York 1 12 .077 11

x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18

San Diego 24, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, New York 13

Springfield 20, Orange County 17

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Championship Sunday, Aug. 5

No. 2 seed at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

