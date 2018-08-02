World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Springfield
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Orange County
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|New York
|2
|12
|.143
|10
x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals
Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18
San Diego 24, Orange County 19
Philadelphia 23, New York 13
Springfield 20, Orange County 17
Washington 19, San Diego 18
New York 19, Philadelphia 15
Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
End Regular Season
|Championship
|Sunday, Aug. 5
No. 2 seed at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
